To The Editor:
Thank you for an outstanding publication March 13.
Special appreciation for the full-page historic legacy of our county written and presented by keynote speaker Marc Houseman for the opening of our Franklin County Bicentennial observance.
One of the best kept secrets of our town is the Washington Historical Society Museum, which began its March opening with a statewide travel exhibit of World War I, also called The Great War.
The historical society has a once-a-month speaker and program free to all, and the museum is often the first stop by visitors; it is also free but donations are accepted.
A monthly newsletter is published for individual or family membership and one can join any time.
Marc Houseman is the director of the history museum and has a fine assortment of mostly volunteers keeping it first rate.
The other highlight of the publication was about our outstanding Washington Public Library; it’s an attractive, active place. On any given day it is not always easy to find a parking place, and that speaks volumes for the people of our community, all ages and stages. The several book clubs available, the evening speakers, the DVD collection are some of the provisions that our family enjoys on a regular basis. I’m glad to be a patron of our library.