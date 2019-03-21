To The Editor:
As a parent of three children in the Washington School District, two of whom still attend South Point Elementary, I have heard people say, “Why wouldn’t a no-tax-increase bond issue like Proposition S pass in the April election?” This kind of lackadaisical attitude is exactly why Prop S could fail.
While it’s true that Prop S is a no-tax-increase issue, that doesn’t guarantee it will pass. According to Missouri law, a school bond issue like this needs a four-sevenths majority to pass. That means 57.1 percent of the voters need to vote in favor of this proposition for it to succeed.
The first of two main elements of Prop S is to build a new elementary school to replace South Point. The district has been planning to retire South Point for many years. Due to recent structural issues, the need for a new school has become imminent. If these issues aren’t addressed soon or conditions worsen, independent consultants have said the school will likely close, which will result in serious overcrowding at all elementary schools in our district.
Additionally, Prop S will support safety upgrades at all schools in the district, the largest of which will be secured vestibules at school entrances. This will allow staff at the schools to properly identify visitors and help keep the students and employees safe.
Some might feel they don’t need to vote in this election because they don’t have a vested interest in our public school system. I would argue that everyone in our community benefits from this proposition. We have good public schools in our community which helps increase everyone’s property values. Prop S will allow us to retain the high standards that our community expects from our schools.
Some people may assume that one vote doesn’t really matter. But every election is made of many “one votes,” and that is particularly true in an election such as this where there are few issues on the ballot. As a concerned parent and longtime resident of Washington, I ask my fellow citizens to not assume that Prop S will pass on its own. Please vote yes on Prop S on April 2, 2019.