To The Editor:
Such childish, disrespectful antics!
A faction of Pelosi’s constituents I’m sure are enamored with her performance to upstage but hopefully more are embarrassed than gaga with her show, her performance-in-mime.
The curtain is coming down on this amoral starlet. And she is concerned about the president’s fitness for office?! Look in the mirror, lady! Or the re-runs.
I’d like to know what was on her side of the sheaf of papers. Probably blank.
Her conduct matches the shamefulness of what we saw in the power struggle, not caring about right and wrong, when the piranhas went on a feeding frenzy in the Senate hearings — against an upright man and the honored American system of justice.