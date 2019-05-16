To The Editor:
The Human Rights Task Force of Franklin County, part of Franklin County Service Providers, calls on the Washington City Council and administration to demonstrate leadership by doing whatever is necessary for a homeless shelter in the Downtown Washington area.
We believe adequate shelter and protection from the elements is a basic human right that all communities should strive to provide for their members.
You have heard of the need for this shelter at the proposed location from the Homeless Task Force, from law enforcement professionals, from our local hospital, school district, libraries, churches and businesses. All of them are overwhelmed trying to help out people who need shelter during an emergency of just a few days or a longer-term situation. The need is growing and it is not going away.
These professionals have become the first line of defense, by default, in responding to the needs of homeless people in our community.
You have also heard from many in our community who are ready and willing to volunteer at a homeless shelter, to help their fellow residents get back on their feet. At the recent Community Forum on Homelessness dozens, if not hundreds of people, offered to cook meals, clean rooms, change beds, read to children, teach skills, just offer a word of encouragement that will be a hand up not a handout.
Direct donations, fundraisers and grant sources have all been identified to support a brick and mortar facility.
Now is the time to move forward to become a community where all of our members have adequate shelter — where all of our elderly, teens, young adults, single parents, and children, all have a safe, clean place to sleep at night.
With your leadership we can work together to provide the safety, dignity and respect everyone in the Washington community deserves.