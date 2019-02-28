To The Editor:
Today, unity is an elusive concept, it would seem. Politically, racially, nationally, the trend of the moment is to define ourselves in narrower and narrower bands.
And there’s a logic to that. Cable television figured this out decades ago. Two hundred channels give far more scope for personal taste and expression than five.
The narrower we define ourselves, the more in common we have with those around us. There is genuine power in that.
But progress would demand we find some path to unity beyond fear and sorrow. And from one perspective, you could say that is exactly the problem the world is struggling to work through right now.
Think of the 1960s in America. The country was rent by racism, sexism, and toxic anger at members of the military. Unity seemed to be in short supply. But what came from tension and upheaval? Tremendous gains in civil rights and women’s rights, and a radical shift in how citizens see those who serve in the military. Is that unity?
Unity is not possible without justice and respect for all, including minorities and immigrants, women and service members of law enforcement.
Today, progress would demand we find some path to unity with all people. The world is struggling to work through the problems of unity right now.