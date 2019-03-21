To The Editor:
On April 2, the public of the Washington School District will vote to show its support and pass Prop S.
This bond issue will allow the district to build a new elementary school to replace the South Point School because of safety reasons, as well as for overcrowded conditions.
All schools need safety upgrades. All of this will be done without a rate increase in our taxes.
The main goal in this bond issue is safety at all the schools. What parent, grandparent or community wouldn’t want their children to attend classes in a safe environment?
I cannot understand why a person would vote against its passage, especially if that person has a child attending a school in the Washington School District.
The community has a stake in its passage, so vote yes on April 2.