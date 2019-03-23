To The Editor:
I would like to provide the voters/taxpayers of the city of Washington some straight talk about the two propositions that are on the April 2 ballot.
First, Proposition S: I know that some of the proponents of this issue will set their hair on fire in anger because I am not writing to encourage people to blindly support it. Nevertheless, I feel it important to set the record straight for the open-minded voters of this fine city as I do not feel the authors and promoters of this proposal are being up front and completely honest with the public.
This is most evidenced by the signs and literature around town in which they put the words “Zero Increase” in large letters and the real meat of the message, “Tax Rate” in fine print.
They do this knowing the average person driving by or reading the propaganda will see “Zero Increase” and interpret that as zero tax increase. This is most evidenced by the people constantly posting comments on social media and in the paper to the effect, “You’d have to be crazy to vote against this, after all there’s no tax increase!” In other words, mission accomplished — they’re fooling the public into thinking the $26 million they want to spend is free money, appearing out of thin air or perhaps coming from the AOC/Bernie Sanders magical money fountain.
However, the truth of the matter is that this is indeed a tax increase, since if the measure fails, the taxes currently collected to pay down the bonds that are financed through previous measures would eventually expire resulting in a tax decrease. If they truly were interested in being fair and transparent, they would publish the amount of money it would cost the individual taxpayers if this $26 million bond issue passed. In closing on this measure, I am not debating the need or lack thereof for a new school and enhancements in the district; rather, I am merely presenting facts the public is not getting about the whole story and the real impact on your tax bill.
Now on to Proposition L: the authors of this issue want to double the existing tax rate and their most significant reason for doing so is, “Well, taxpayers in the Scenic Library pay double our rate so why shouldn’t you?” There are a number of reasons to oppose this measure and logic and I am presenting two.
First of all, the Scenic Library is a “system” with multiple branches and services not offered by the Washington Library. As such, the only similarities between the Washington Library and the Scenic Library is the word “Library.”
Secondly and equally important is the fact that as of the last information I read about the Washington Library, they have ballooned and doubled their staff in recent years from 14 to 28.
For comparison purposes, until recently the Washington Police Department had 28 officers to patrol the entire city; yet, the Washington Library needs 28 employees to run one building? What’s wrong with that picture? From a taxpayer’s perspective, my advice and encouragement to the Washington Library: Live within your means! Find a way to operate with the resources you have, just like “we the taxpayers” have to do! I’m voting NO on L.