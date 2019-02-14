To The Editor:
The Missourian is to be commended for naming its newspaper pressroom after Mike Phinney (Feb. 9-10 Missourian). It is a well-deserved honor.
During the many years this editor set up Christian News at The Missourian each week, he saw how well The Missourian editor treated those who worked there and cheerfully greeted them. This editor often had brief conversations with Mike. If a repairman was needed, Mike was often relied on. His attitude was “If a repairman can do it, I can also take care of the problem.” If a penny was on the floor, others might ignore it, but not Mike. “A penny saved is a penny earned.”
Mike also knew more about world affairs than just directing the printing operations. When Bill Dannemeyer, who was a California U.S. congressman for 14 years and fairly close to Ronald Reagan, visited The Missourian he had a conversation with Mike. He later told this editor, “That is one smart man.”
God bless Mike in his retirement. My only advice is: Keep busy, don’t sit around doing nothing.