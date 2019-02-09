To The Editor:
No question about it: Former British Prime Minister Sir Winston S. Churchill, the 20th Century’s greatest leader, was a real human being who suffered defeat and failure as deeply as he celebrated victories and heroic successes throughout his long and storied life.
However, with respect to a Missourian reader who recently wrote that Churchill (Critical of Churchill, Jan. 26-27, 2019) was a “drunkard” and a “warmonger,” history and the facts demonstrate that neither is the least bit truthful.
Oh, he did enjoy drinking daily, but seldom — if ever — imbibed to excess publicly or privately. Furthermore, Churchill was a military and political strategist who stood firm on key decisions, some of which might not be considered popular by today’s standards. On the other hand, some of his wartime decisions were not popular in his time either — including standing up to Adolph Hitler in the early stages of World War II rather than “negotiate.”
But history has usually proven that Churchill’s analysis and determination were, as the Brits might say, “spot on!”
Take Churchill’s “Sinews of Peace” speech — better known as his “Iron Curtain” speech — that was delivered in March 1946 on the campus of Westminster College in Fulton, Mo. His warning that the then-Soviet Union was planning to expand its communist grip in Europe, proved highly accurate, and launched what many readers will remember as the “Cold War.”
The message he delivered in Fulton was heard around the world and changed history. It still influences global politics today.
America’s National Churchill Museum, which was built in time to celebrate the 20th anniversary of his 1946 speech in Fulton, is the only museum in North America that is fully dedicated to commemorating the life and times of Churchill.
The museum will mark its 50th anniversary Friday-Sunday, May 3-5, 2019, with a weekend of festivities — from a colorful parade and art exhibits to notable guest speakers, including British author Andrew Roberts, whose recent book, “Churchill: Walking with Destiny,” has been described as the definitive Churchill biography (and there have been 1,010 biographies written of Churchill).
We invite everyone — especially all Missourians — to join the family members of Churchill and President Harry Truman, and many other dignitaries during this special weekend to learn the truth — the facts — about this amazing man, his message, and America’s National Churchill Museum.