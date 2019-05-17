To The Editor:
I attended the National Day of Prayer May 2 at noon at the Elks Hall.
I was very disappointed to see the small turnout for a town of our size when our country is in such desperate need of God and prayer. If you are paying any attention to the news of the day, you will know our country is in serious trouble from various directions. We are losing the great country we have known.
The theme for the N.D.O.P. last year was Unity; this year was Love One Another. I think we Americans better recall some old timeless sayings that really apply today: they are “United We Stand, Divided We Fall”; “Divide and Conquer”; and “A house divided against itself cannot stand” (Scripture).
Division is what is happening in our country today, wedges are being driven into the culture to divide people and turn them against each other, especially race, color and religion. CNN and MSNBC and some other sources put out a lot of lies and propaganda designed to mislead and divide people.
Social media is also a big part of the problem. They start fires and fan the flames. Many people on social media are rude, crude and downright cruel. They say things behind a screen they would not dare say directly to someone. Their lies and slander destroy people and ideas, they tear down, they don’t build up and that is the goal of those who use them. It certainly does not contribute to Love One Another, instead it breeds and builds anger and hate. It seems more and more people are acting out anger and hate.
I recently read that America is no longer considered a Christian country. It is now considered a secular country. Some organizations in America have been working for years to drive God out of the public square. They will exile God from our country completely if we allow them to do it. The Christian faith teaches that God is love. The less we have of God in our country and our world, the less love we will find there. If we need more peace and love in our world and our country we need a lot more of God, not less.
Only God can give us a peace the world cannot give. God has labeled Satan as the father of liars. The God of love is all about truth. God, love and truth are essential to our survival. The prayers of a righteous man can achieve much. Prayer is the most important work a Christian can do. Please pray for our country.