To The Editor:
Communities “irreparably injured” as Ameren appeals federal court case on clean air emission violations.
Thank you, Missourian, for the Oct 2, 2019, piece letting local communities know that a federal judge ordered Ameren to clean up its air pollution around both the Rush Island plant in Jefferson County and the Labadie plant in Franklin County.
The question remains if Ameren will comply or use legal gymnastics to keep the case tied up in the courts, at our expense.
Ameren has emitted approximately 792,000 tons of sulfur dioxide (SO2) in the time that the Labadie Plant has operated since the court case was brought in 2011 — that is an estimate based on today’s SO2 emissions as reported by the company to the Environmental Protection Agency.
We also know that exposure to SO2 extracts a toll on everyone and some suffer heart attacks, congestive heart failure, immune disorders, lung disease, asthma ... and die prematurely. Why is there not more outrage?
There are studies that calculate the lives lost and costs to society. It is estimated that 140-290 people die prematurely every year from Ameren’s Labadie power plant emissions alone. Consider that Rush Island, Meramec, and Labadie together impact the entire region and the Eastern United States.
Over the life of its operation, Ameren’s Labadie plant has cost us 6,580-13,630 lives and millions, if not billions, of dollars in added health care.
Now consider that Ameren plans to appeal this decision to put $53 million of technology, that has been available for decades, yet runs ads and lobbies legislatures, which costs them millions, to avoid following the law and doing the right thing. s
In words pulled from the judgment — putting cheap, dry sorbent technology on the Labadie plant is “not a penalty,” and “legal remedies are inadequate to remedy the harm” imposed on millions of residents in Missouri and downwind all the way to the Atlantic coast of the United States.