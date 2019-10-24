To The Editor:
What a community!
I have a story about the people in our community. We hear so many negative things that are happening today, but this is a positive one. One, we don’t hear enough of. This is a story about the everyday people that live around us, about people helping people. This is my story.
On Friday, Oct. 11, around 2 p.m., I was changing the dollar raised amount sign on the United Way thermometer at the U.S. Bank. In order for me to change the dollars, I needed to sit flat on the ground. After doing this, I tried to get up, and as I did, I somehow lost my balance and fell flat on my face. Later to find I fractured a rib and strained my back. Enough about me.
Out of nowhere came two (young man and young lady) employees of the U.S. Bank to help. They came to my assistance, checking for signs of a major injury. About this time a car pulled up. Another young couple came to help. The young lady checked for further signs of my injuries while the young man asked if I needed help getting up. I assured him I did, but I was not a lightweight and did not want him hurting himself. He then told me, “I’m a Marine.”
Before I knew what happened, I was upright and he caused me no further pain. Since there are two signs there, the people from the bank completed my job, assisted me to my car, and I was off. No one stuck around long enough for me to say thank you.
You know who you are. I am in your debt. May God bless you for what you have done for me. I didn’t even get to thank the young man for his service to our country. I’m sure they were not there just for a “thank you,” because their concerns about my well-being showed on their faces. I know there are many stories just like this one where a person has helped another. That is why this community is so great.
Isn’t it a shame our elected officials in D.C. can’t seem to work together to help the people who elected them. Maybe they could come to Washington, Mo., and find out how working together and helping others is what it is all about, rather than to line their own pockets and that of the party they represent. Just maybe this country really would be the greatest again. Just maybe we would not have all the killings every night.
I know my story has happened many times in Washington. People helping people, try it. I know you will like it. Once again, to those who have helped me, all I can say is thank you.