To The Editor:
For those of you too young (or not even born yet) to remember history and our relationship with Iran perhaps a little history lesson is in order before we declare Iran the biggest terrorist country in the world.
After the Second World War the Allies decided to partition off some of the countries in the Middle East. Part of this gave England the right to establish the Anglo Iranian Oil Company (now known as PB). This was certainly good for England. They could take (steal) all the oil resources from Iran at a fraction of its worth, leaving the Iranian people totally destitute.
In 1951, the Iranian Parliament, led by the democratically elected Prime Minister Mohammad Mossadeq, had had enough of this exploitation of their natural resources and nationalized the Anglo Iranian Oil Company. Of course, England could not stand for this. This meant an end to their gravy train. This could not go unchallenged, so England approached the United States for help in overthrowing Mossadeq and restoring Western “rights” to Iranian oil.
In 1953, under the leadership of Kermit Roosevelt (grandson of former U.S. President Theodore Roosevelt) the CIA, with the blessing of President Eisenhower, decided that the government of Iran needed to be overthrown and that a previous puppet of the West, the “Shah of Iran,” who had been rejected by the Iranian people, should be put back in power. Sadly, once installed, the Shah continued as a cruel dictator, murdering millions of the leaders and intellectuals in Iran that opposed him. For a complete history of how this was accomplished I would invite you to read the book “The CIA in Iran, The 1953 Coup and the origins of the US-Iran Divide.”
Today our government has labeled Iran a terrorist nation and may lead us into another war in the Middle East. Can we defeat Iran? I think the answer is yes, but it will cost many more American lives. Should we go to war against Iran? We were the terrorist in 1953. Maybe we can be the terrorist again.
Iran attempted to abide by the peace agreement but Trump rejected it. All it will take now is a “false flag” event that can be blamed on Iran and people like John Bolton will pray for war. After all, the leaders of the country do not go to war, only those dumb enough not to realize they are fighting and dying for the profits to be made by the weapons industry, bankers and those in power.
Be prepared to lose many thousands of sons and daughters and just hope it doesn’t become World War III.
Richard E. Browning, P.E.
Washington