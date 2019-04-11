To The Editor:
I read with little surprise today that Trump is ending the hundreds of millions of humanitarian aid to Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala because, “they give us nothing,” and are doing nothing to stem the tide of their citizens trying to come to the U.S. Many of them are parents, and I would hope that no parent in this country would do anything different to protect their own children. Most of the people in those countries are unimaginably destitute. What, pray tell, should they give us? Give up their fear of living in the murder capital of the world, Honduras? Try to come up with a few pesos to send to the richest country in the world? I have a couple of brief stories to make my point.
In the late 1990s, I went on three trips to Honduras with the Washington Medical-Dental-Construction group, led for years by Dr. Tim Long. (He will deny it vigorously, but he’s a saint, with one exception; on our trips into the mountains, our medical group slept in communal areas and there was one major drawback, if Julie Andrews had popped over the hill she would’ve been singing “The Hills Are Alive With the Sound of Chain Saws.” Tim snores, enthusiastically.)
On one of those trips, I had the opportunity to meet a young woman, a self-taught woodcarver, who made beautifully carved chests and doors from the local mahogany using primitive tools she had made herself. She sold them in a neighboring city for enough to provide a meager income, and her dream was to start a woodcarving school in her village to give local youngsters the wherewithal to be a bit less impoverished.
On returning home, I told the Washington Rotary Club about this talented young artist and her dream, and we sent a large set of quality woodcarving tools to her, along with 10 smaller sets for her school. A few weeks later, I received a letter from her, in Spanish of course, and I asked Dr. Long’s son Pat to translate it. A couple of weeks later, he called me back and said, “Doc, she wonders if you’d buy her a house.” I didn’t, and I wish I had.
On another trip, I was working with the construction crew building a house for a woman and her three children who lived adjacent to the new one in what would be the equivalent of a large doghouse in this country. The kids slept in hammocks inside and she slept outside and cooked over an open fire. In bad weather, all four crammed into the tiny house, and they were ecstatic to have their new palace being built. With a little trepidation, we asked if we could see her home. It was immaculate. We helped a Honduran crew build other houses there, and they all consisted of one room, of concrete blocks on a concrete slab, and a curious fluted, tiled roof made into 2- by 3-foot sheets of cement with no reinforcing materials.
A couple of days later, I had an opportunity to call home, and when I tried to talk to my wife I burst into tears, scaring her . . . She thought that a terrible disaster had befallen me. The tears were because this family’s palace was about the size of a bedroom in the addition (addition, mind you) we were adding to our home.
I would remind Trump of two things: We are the most powerful economic engine in the world. We are also, at root and at heart, a nation of immigrants. Is it a surprise that families who have literally nothing, who fear for their children’s lives, and believe their dreams will be fulfilled in the United States, would fight to overcome any obstacle to get here?
Trump will continue to build his wall, about as useless as levees built to keep water out of our homes.