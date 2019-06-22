To The Editor:
Concern and apprehension has been expressed in letters to The Missourian and in public meetings about having a shelter for the temporarily homeless in Washington.
Perhaps the term “homeless” has different meanings to different citizens of Washington. As physicians who have practiced in this community for decades, let us give some examples of what “homeless” means to us, and who we think would be helped by the creation of a homeless shelter in Washington.
The single mother of small children working in a local restaurant who doesn’t make enough money to afford the security deposit and first month’s rent on an apartment is temporarily homeless while she saves what she can toward a place for her family. The pregnant 17-year-old who is for any number of reasons no longer able to live in the home in which she was raised is temporarily homeless. The 60-year-old man who has worked in factory jobs all his adult life but is now disabled and unable to work and pay rent is homeless.
The temporarily homeless tend to keep a low profile, and to a large extent they, and their struggles, are invisible. I encourage people to read a paper published by the National Institute of Health titled, “Who Are the Homeless?” that can be found at https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK218239/.
That study says that the rural homeless tend to be far less visible than the urban homeless, and that when homeless people migrate, it tends to be into larger cities, not into suburban and rural areas. Evidence does not exist that the creation of shelters leads to an increase in crime, deterioration in property values, or a lower quality of life for residents of communities in which shelters exist.
There is some evidence showing a slight increase in property values in communities with shelters in comparison to communities without shelters. The temporarily homeless who we see at Harvest Table at St. Peter’s Church on Saturday evenings reassure us as to the type of people who require temporary shelter and do not in any way appear threatening. The people who were so graciously allowed to sleep in Mercy Hospital this winter on cold nights have not seemed threatening to the community.
It is clear that this is an emotional issue for both proponents and skeptics. Perhaps the frequent scriptural admonition to “fear not” is appropriate to the issue, and our community as a whole can know that “what you have done for the least of these my brethren, you have done unto me.”