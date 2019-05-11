To The Editor:
As Missouri’s legislative session comes to a close, a cacophony of cronyism is descending on Jefferson City.
In the last week, car manufacturer General Motors has made clear that it wants taxpayer money to expand its St. Louis area production facility. Meanwhile, the “low income housing industry” — that is, a bevy of well-connected developers — is pressing the state to restart a tax credit program that has been proven to be wasteful.
Hundreds of millions of dollars are at stake — money that could be used to repair our roads, improve our schools and keep our families safe . . . unless it instead goes to the special interests walking the halls of the Capitol with hands outstretched in the waning days of the legislative session.
Budgets are priorities. That General Motors and developers might be placed above our interests, above our tax relief, and above our public services, should bother us all.