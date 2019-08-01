To The Editor:
As a lifelong resident of Washington, I am very proud of our community.
As mayor, I always told citizens that you do not get a second chance to make a first impression. Not everyone who uses Washington to shop, play, go to church, visit a doctor or whatever, is a Washington resident.
We need to make sure “All” impressions of our community are very positive. The reason for my letter is we are dropping the ball, especially when it comes to the maintenance of our Highways 100 and 47 rights of way.
Most businesses and homeowners do a wonderful job keeping the rights of way looking like an extension of their property or lawn, but there are numerous problem areas. When I approached the former city administrator about this problem, he reminded me the rights of way was MoDOT’s responsibility.
I reminded him that Washington was our community, not MoDOT’s.
We need to take ownership of the rights of way and pick up where some property owners, like the U.S. Post Office on Highway 100, do not maintain their rights of way. What an embarrassment!
Do not tell me we don’t have the resources. If we can spend enormous amounts on the America in Bloom project, we can take care of our rights of way.
The mayor and city council need to step up and make our rights of way look good. Remember, the Highway 100 and 47 corridors are the major source of our tax revenue. The downtown area is beautiful and something to take pride in, but we also need to do the same for the entire city.