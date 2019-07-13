o The Editor:
The Washington Meals-on-Wheels board members would like to send sincere thanks to Washington’s Downtown Post Office for sponsoring the stamp collection held for local charitable agencies.
Since we are totally run by volunteers, our only expenses are postage and printing. This makes the gift of stamps such a welcome gift. It allows our funds from donations and from the United Way to be used for clients who are unable to cover the full cost of their meals.
We also want to thank our Washington citizens for always answering the call to support the many charitable agencies within our community. All of these agencies would not be possible without the great spirit of volunteerism and financial support so generously given.
Karen Chrisco,
Meals-on-Wheels Coordinator
Rita Kuchem,
Coordinator of Volunteers
Susan Harms,
Treasurer
Brittany Reed,
Intake Coordinator