To The Editor:
It seems to be the word of the moment at least on the political left. One can hardly read an opinion page or watch cable news without confronting this tiresome term, this irksome idiom.
For the love of Mike, people, please stop saying “electability.”
Note, please, that the last president was a black man with the unlikely name of Barack Hussein Obama Jr., who came to office with just a few years of senatorial experience.
His successor was a TV reality show host with no government experience whatsoever and a history of racist, misogynistic and incompetent behavior.
I am looking forward to seeing a Democratic presidential candidate breaking out of the pack to win the party nomination for president.