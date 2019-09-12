To The Editor:
Do you know what an “aphorism” is? If not, then you’re like me and you had to look it up. An aphorism is a pithy observation that contains a general truth, such as “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.” Another one I like is “A bad penny always turns up.” Now that I have explained what an aphorism is we’ll move on with this letter.
With the political climate in our country being what it is here some aphorisms that apply to the situation.
1. “If God wanted us to vote, he would have given us candidates.” – Jay Leno.
2. “The problem with political jokes is they get elected.” – Henry Cate VII.
3. “We hang petty thieves and appoint the great ones to public office.” – Aesop.
4. “Politicians are the same all over. They promise to build a bridge even where there is no river.” – Nikita Khrushchev.
5. “Why pay money to have your family tree traced; go into politics and your opponents will do it for you.” – Author Unknown.
6. “There ought to be one day — just one — when there is open season on senators.” – Will Rogers.
7. “A politician is a fellow who will lay down your life for his country.” – Tex Guinan.
8. “Instead of giving a politician the keys to the city, it might be better to change the locks.” – Doug Larson.
9. “I have come to the conclusion that politics is too serious a matter to be left to the politicians.” – Charles de Gaulle.
10. “Politics is the gentle art of getting votes from the poor and campaign funds from the rich, by promising to protect each from the other.” – Oscar Ameringer.
Even though this next presidential election is approximately 14 months off we have a bunch of politicians spouting off all sorts of promises. To hear them all talk we are going to be in the land of milk and honey. Our economy is going to be through the roof. We are going to have all sorts of free stuff . . . medical care, housing, education, and it is going to be provided by the government.
The big question in my mind is “Who is going to pay for all this free stuff?”
Instead of researching aphorisms, I chose to like political satire. Mark Twain said, “The more I learn about politicians, the more I like my dog.” Will Rogers said, “This country has gotten where it is inspite of politics, not by the aid of it. That we have carried as much political bunk as we have and still survived shows we are a super nation.”
I guess my message is you as a voter need to educate yourself on the issues. Put aside your political party affiliation and somehow sort through all the lies and deceit these political candidates put forth and vote for what is true.
Jus’ sayin’.