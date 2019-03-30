To The Editor:
While many supporters of Prop L (Love Your Library) will not be able to cast a vote on this issue, I encourage all who can to vote yes!
The Washington Public Library celebrates 95(!) years of service to our community this year. While Franklin, Warren and Gasconade counties are ably served by Scenic, we in the city of Washington have a magnificent library, locally funded and independent to serve the informational needs of our community.
The increase of the tax rate by 10 cents, the first increase since 1954, will allow for growth of materials and service in an expanded library made possible through the Capital Improvement Sales Tax, which was supported by voters in Washington. The WPL offers superior children’s and teens’ programming, under the leadership of a dedicated Ruth McInnis. Her creativity, enthusiasm and skills are unmatched.
For at least the last 40 years that I have been around, the WPL has always had a dedicated team member bringing generations of our children the joy of books and reading. The library has expanded programming for all ages and circumstances.
The meeting rooms in the expanded library bring programs of all kinds in response to community needs. The WPL is a place you can access computers, get a passport, join a book club, get citizenship instruction, literacy help, check out a book and even run into the Very Hungry Caterpillar or Fly Guy on a good day!
Help continue and support this amazing place as it approaches its 100th birthday while continuing to be a vital resource in the 21st century. Truly love your library and vote yes on Prop L.