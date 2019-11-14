To The Editor:
On Thursday, at 1:30 p.m., the Franklin County commissioners will open the floor for public comment on the proposal of new zoning regulations for the county. This is an opportunity all citizens should notice and, if at all possible, attend! What is at stake is future development and how it affects the entire county.
These new regulations were written by the county planning and zoning staff but were not approved by the planning and zoning commission — and for a very good reason! In its present form, the proposed zoning code would open about 95 percent of the county to virtually uncontrolled development with its all-encompassing list of “permitted uses.”
A toxic “utility” waste dump could be built in the midst of rich grazing land; a mining operation could operate next to an upscale 3-acre home site or a factory next to the entrance to a subdivision. Want a feed lot on the bank of one of the spring-fed creeks for which Franklin County is, rightly, so proud? How about a waterpark next door to a nursing home?
Because the proposed zoning regulations have included almost every possible kind of development as a “permitted use,” such outlandish juxtapositions are entirely possible.
People living under the jurisdiction of Franklin County need to listen up, look at the proposed zoning map (which I hope will be published in this issue of The Missourian), and imagine how it might impact their home or business. The county commissioners can approve the proposal or reject it and ask the planning and zoning staff to go back to the drawing board.
By attending the public hearing Thursday, Nov. 14, at 1:30 p.m., you can let the commissioners know the proposal causes concern and should not be adopted in its present form.