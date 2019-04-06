To The Editor:
Regarding “Ameren Implements Power Upgrades for Area Residents” published in the St. Clair Weekend Missourian March 30-31, 2019, I am one of the Highway FF Lonedell residents greatly affected by Ameren’s upgrade plan.
I appreciate Ameren’s efforts, but I wanted to publicly express my considerable upset at their entering the logging industry by having slaughtered the half-dozen or so trees that lined the front of my property giving us very valuable privacy from Highway FF, as well as providing considerable bird sanctuary.
My wife and I would sit on our front porch and enjoy watching the birds in our trees or at the attached bird feeder. Now, all of this is gone. Indeed, I would not be surprised if my property value has gone down by $20,000 or more. If my home was for sale now, I would have no interest in purchasing it as my home’s “curb appeal” is practically nonexistent now.
I fail to understand why Ameren felt compelled to use its considerable eminent domain to fell my trees when they just trimmed them last year. Furthermore, the new pole is even further from the trees than before. Also, examining Google Satellite and Street View images before the logging, my trees were not a significant threat to the lines or the ability of Ameren to install the new pole.
I am not a litigious person, but does Ameren have anything in their upgrade plan about compensating property owners for property value losses?
That’s what I wonder as I sit with my wife on our front porch stewing as I watch Ameren trucks go by instead of privately watching woodpeckers and cardinals at my feeder or flying about my front yard.