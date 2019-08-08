To The Editor:
We are writing this letter to the editor because yet again our country has to face the terrible tragedy of mass murders perpetrated by those who have access to military-style rapid fire firearms. Within the space of 13 hours two separate attacks occurred. Many questions can be asked about the motives and mental health of the perpetrators. Regardless of motive, an assault weapon increases the speed at which victims are slain and may bolster the bravado of the deranged perpetrator. These weapons are not necessary for hunting, target shooting, or as protection against home invasion. The sole purpose of assault weapons is the rapid slaying of human beings.
The rights of these individuals to purchase and use these weapons have been protected under the misguided interpretation of the Second Amendment of our Constitution by the NRA hierarchy.
The assertion that mass shootings can be prevented by better mental health care in our nation is a false hope. Physicians, nurses, psychiatrists will never be able to have all of the people stable and sane all of the time. But every effort must be made to improve access to the best mental health care possible.
The assertion that more guns will ensure that a good guy with a gun is available to confront a bad guy with a gun doesn’t seem to be working with 393 million guns in the hands of 326 million people in the U.S. currently. Our police officers are already thinly stretched and will not be able to stop these mass casualty attacks. Law enforcement needs our help and support in this situation. We should not allow the perpetrators to be better armed than those who are here to protect us
I (Tim) grew up in a family of hunters and gun enthusiasts. I understand the place for firearms for hunting, target sports, and self-protection. But I don’t see the need for automatic assault-style weapons to be in the hands of the general public. Those types of guns should only be for the use of the military and the police who protect us.
Many Americans enjoy firearm sports. And yet the majority are open to changing current laws to allow registration of every firearm (just like licensing a car). Most Americans support the restriction of military-style firearms. Most Americans understand the necessity of closing loopholes that would allow the unauthorized purchase of guns. These laws need to be passed on a federal level.
As physicians we believe that the unrestricted availability of firearms in our country is a public health issue and should not be a political football. The easy access of firearms contributes to more suicides, homicides, and accidental shootings in homes. The professional organizations that represent family physicians, pediatricians, obstetricians and gynecologists, internal medicine physicians, trauma surgeons and psychiatrists all agree that gun violence is an epidemic that needs to be addressed vigorously.
“Gun violence is a national public health epidemic that exacts a substantial toll on the U.S. society. Gun violence includes homicide, violent crime, attempted suicide, suicide, and unintentional death and injury. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 38,000 deaths from firearms (including suicides) occurred in the United States in 2016 and nearly 85,000 injuries from firearms occurred in 2015. That’s an average of 105 deaths and more than 230 injuries from firearms each day.”
(From the position paper by the American Academy of Family Physicians, March 2019.)
It is very difficult as a single, private citizen or even as a physician to impact this issue. I have tried. I (Tim) have written to Mr. Blunt, Mr.
Luetkemeyer and Mr. Hawley, as well as to our state representatives, and each in turn responds that they feel they have addressed the gun issue adequately. These politicians are unwilling to rock the NRA boat and try to address this crisis in a new and different way. The mass murders that occur with such regularity in our country account for 1 to 2 percent of deaths due to firearms annually. But these tragic and dramatic events call to our attention the need to make our country a safer place to live. But perhaps, if you are a member of the NRA you can express to your leadership your concerns and your ideas about how to reduce the number of deaths from gun violence.