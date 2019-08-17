To The Editor:
I am astounded by the lack of editorial discretion the editors of The Missourian have shown in publishing the letter to the editor, “He Says Give the White Man His Due,” dated Aug. 10, by Richard Trigg.
It is embarrassing that anyone from Franklin County would think this way and sign their name to such a letter, and doubly embarrassing that the local newspaper would publish it without a single disclaimer or challenge. Instead of going through point-by-point debunking Trigg’s outrageous and horrendous claims, I instead look to the editors of The Missourian, a newspaper that as of 2018 census data, serves a county that is over 95 percent Caucasian, and ask why they felt the need to publish this factually unsupported, hateful letter that does little more than regurgitate KKK talking points.
It is troubling that the discourse in this country has retrograded so far that not only does a person feel free to author a public letter so unabashedly vile, but that the editors of The Missourian see no issue in publishing such vitriol unchallenged. How in the world did this letter make it to print? How was it not immediately crumpled and thrown in a trash can where it belongs? (Though to be honest, a trash can is too good for this filth.) I wonder, where exactly would the editors of The Missourian draw the line of what they would choose not to publish?
Usually, my rule of thumb is to not engage online. One should not feed the trolls, and it’s clear from his writing that there will be no changing Trigg’s archaic and hateful mindset. However, I believe white supremacy rhetoric has no place in our society and should be challenged each and every time it rears its ugly head. I won’t mince words — despite the letter’s handy disclaimer that, “(t)his is not white supremacy and white racism,” the letter was, in fact, incredibly racist, did encourage white supremacy, and most importantly, is dead wrong. The false idea that all the good things in this world are the products of white people, and that minorities are leeching off that success, is the foundation of white supremacy. By publishing that letter unchallenged, the editors of The Missourian have done their readership a horrendous disservice, and given a platform and mouthpiece to hate. The editors of The Missourian owe their readership a retraction and an apology.