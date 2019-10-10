To The Editor:
On Oct. 19 I will be presenting undisputed evidence regarding the intentional destruction not only of Building 7, but also the Twin Towers in New York on Sept. 11, 2001. (Please look for ads in the Oct. 9 and 12 editions of The Missourian regarding time and location.)
I have been asked by several people why I continue to work at exposing the truth about 9/11. After all, it has been 18 years. The best way to answer this is to quote Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., “Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter.” We lost over 3,000 people in New York and at the Pentagon on that day, and that is something that should matter to every U.S. citizen. This alone should be enough to demand the truth of what happened on that day. The crime of murder does not have a statute of limitations.
If what we have been told by our government is a lie, we owe it not only to those that lost their lives on that day, but also to the lives of the thousands (yes, thousands) of firemen and first responders who have died in the cleanup of the destruction. I would contend that we also owe it to ourselves to learn the truth.
Sept. 11, 2001, is a day that changed the world in a most profound and lasting way that will have an effect on our lives for decades. I challenge everyone, including high school students who were not yet born, to learn the facts. They will never have the opportunity to realize how different life was before Sept. 11, 2001.
My phone number is listed in the ads if you have any questions. The event is free.