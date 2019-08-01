To The Editor:
No phrase strikes me so “un-American” as the phrase “America: love it or leave it.”
The country we call America was built on protest, founded by people who would not settle for the status quo, who desired the improvement of their society. When the Articles of Confederation were failing to make real the “United States” of America, people did not settle for “loving it or leaving it”; our Constitution was written.
Over our long history the Constitution has been amended numerous times, often to address the legitimate grievances of specific populations, to continue the effort to make real the goal stated in the preamble of that document “to form a more perfect Union.”
I’ve participated in a number of protests and marches over the years, from causes that might be more associated with the “right” (pro-life march in Washington, D.C.) to those more associated with the “left” (stricter gun laws) — and in every case, the one unifying feature of the marchers and protesters I met was their desire to see a change in policy of their government. The effort to form “a more perfect Union” is not advanced by keeping silent but by speaking out, by honoring our First Amendment right of free speech. All over the world there are people who do not have that right and are worse off for not having it.
To criticize a government policy is not equivalent to hating the country. To dislike, even revile, a president or policy or party is not equivalent to hating the country. To protest that which you believe to be wrong, to seek change is not only one of the most precious rights but also one of the most important responsibilities of people who love our country and wish it to indeed be a more perfect union for everyone.