To The Editor:
Many of The Missourian’s readers live along creeks and rivers, from the Missouri to the Meramec and Bourbeuse to small creeks that flash flood, creating intense but short-lived hazards.
Last weekend’s paper talked about how flooding was a result of uncontrollable weather. Engineers for centuries have attempted to control rivers and water on the land where people have decided it doesn’t belong. And though they sometimes succeed short term, water eventually wins.
What will it take for people to realize the best we can hope for is to work with the water, and manage it, rather than having the hubris to think we can “control” it?
My grandmother was from West Alton — the Missouri Point near the confluence. Part of their farmland is now Riverlands — the area managed for migratory birds. Grandma’s mantra was, “Two years we raise corn, the next year we raise catfish.” They lived in town and farmed the lowlands. Occasionally the river came to town. With only eighth-grade educations, they knew better than to bet their lives on levees, dams, or other water control structures. All were useful, but they knew to build homes in the flood plain was to tempt fate.
We’ve come a ways from then. We’ve learned how to designate land use to work with occasional flooding. How to flood-proof structures that will get wet periodically. And how destructive it can be when water pent up behind a levee or dam breaks through, instead of letting water spread over parkland or a golf course or a used car lot or stone yard, wait a few weeks and then use it again when the water goes down.
Water only does two things: it moves from higher elevation to lower, and from higher pressure to lower.
Why then, do we persist in designing or replacing the built environment in the way of the water, giving rainwater no place to go, and wreaking thousands to billions of dollars of repeated havoc, just so people can say they have “controlled” it?