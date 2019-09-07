To The Editor:
There is a saying that “If you tell a lie often enough and loud enough people may begin to think it is the truth.” And, it appears that the bigger the lie the more people will accept it as truth.
In a few days the country will be remembering that 18 years ago three high-rise buildings (Twin Towers One and Two and Building 7) were pulverized to dust in a matter of seconds. Many people still believe that two airplanes hitting the Twin Towers and the resulting fires caused their collapse even though it has been proven to be impossible. Never in all of history, other than Sept. 11, 2001, has a steel-framed building collapsed due to fires. Never in all of history has the scientific principles of gravity, physics, strength of materials and chemistry been violated except on this fateful day. I, for one, cannot believe that these principles failed to hold true.
As we approach Sept. 11, 2019, I am excited to announce that during this year we have made great strides in exposing the lies and fraud that took place 18 years ago. On July 24, 2019, the Lawyers Committee for 9/11 Inquiry presented a 52-page petition for a grand jury investigation to the Southern District of Manhattan. This petition requests an investigation into the crimes of 9/11. To follow this, the Board of Fire Commissioners of the Franklin Square and Munson Fire District in New York has supported this petition with the following statement:
“Whereas, the overwhelming evidence presented in said petition demonstrates beyond any doubt that preplanted explosives and /or incendiaries – not just airplanes and the ensuing fires – caused the destruction of the three World Trade Center buildings, killing the vast majority of the victims who perished that day.”
And there is more. On Sept. 3, 2019, the University of Alaska Fairbanks (UAF) released a multiyear evaluation of the collapse of Building 7. If you remember, Building 7 was a 47-story building that collapsed in approximately seven seconds at free-fall speed at 5:20 on the afternoon of 9/11. Dr. J. Leroy Hulsey, Ph.D., head of the Science and Engineering Department at UAF, spearheaded this massively detailed study.
Some readers of The Missourian will remember that I hosted a number of meetings at my studio several years ago that presented evidence that our government withheld the truth from us about 9/11. With additional evidence from the Lawyer’s Petition and the UAF study, I plan to hold additional meetings in the near future. Sept. 11, 2001, is a defining moment in history that changed our lives forever. Isn’t it time that we learn the truth about this day and bring the real culprits to justice? The subsequent results of wars in Afghanistan and Iraq continue to plague us to this day. Don’t let a lie be told so much that you begin to believe it is the truth.
If you would like to be notified of the schedule of our future meetings, please call 636-357-8770.