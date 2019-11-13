To The Editor:
So what do CAFOs or corporate agriculture operations offer citizens and farmers of Franklin County?
The answer is not much.
They take resources and leave pollution. The Franklin County Commission is considering new land use regulations and districts in which CAFOs are allowed in a majority of the county. CAFOs are confined animal operations where a large number, in some cases hundreds of thousands, of animals are restricted to a very small area on unvegitated land. CAFOs are allowed to spread manure as close as 50 feet from property lines next to homes, schools, churches, etc.
Citizens have one opportunity to be in front of the county commission to voice their concerns. The public hearing is Thursday, Nov. 14, at 1:30 p.m. at the Franklin County Government Center, 400 E. Locust, Union. If you cannot make it, I would urge you to send your comments by email to commissioni@franklinmo.net. We have the opportunity to walk a different path and put the interests of the local community, our families, and our rural economy, above those of corporate ag.
I would like to see the commission support local family farmers and establish a working commission to build markets and opportunities for families who own farms like mine.