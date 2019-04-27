The battle between President Donald Trump and the House of Representatives is a reminder that Democrats refuse to accept what was in the Mueller report, and they won’t give up in trying to obtain the president’s tax returns.
It is past the time when the Democrats should accept the facts presented and move on!
Some Democrats in Congress seem to be committed to one thing — “get Trump.”
The time and money being wasted by House committees on efforts to find something to impeach the president on most likely will backfire on Democrats in the coming presidential election. Many Americans are disgusted with the blatant politics displayed by some Democrats, many of whom still can’t get over the fact that Hillary Clinton was defeated in her run for president.
The president said he will resist efforts by the House to question current and former administration officials about the Mueller report. The president said he would fight all subpoenas, and he is opposing House Democrats’ efforts to turn over eight years of his financial statements from an accounting firm. The president is suing a congressional committee and the firm to block the request.
And, the House Ways and Means Committee wants to see his tax returns. The president has refused to turn over his tax returns.
Even if he granted all requests from the House, the “get Trump” war wouldn’t stop.
The president could end some of the battles if he would just say “no” instead of adding comments that get under the skin of some House leaders. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, while critical of Trump, doesn’t make as much noise about him as her many fellow Democrats do.
If House subpoenas aren’t complied with, it could lead to civil contempt charges and more legal battles. Trump has some support in his positions, including from the general public who view the Democratic tactics more and more as “get Trump” one way or the other.
While these political battles persist, who is tending to the ship of state? There are major issues that need to be addressed.