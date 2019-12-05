To The Editor:
We hosted our 29th annual Thanksgiving Dinner this year and it was another rousing success — serving over 400 free Thanksgiving dinners with all the trimmings.
Over 150 meals were delivered to people who are homebound or those who were unable to attend the dinner.
Once again, the Washington community enthusiastically responded to support this great event.
A special thanks to SFB Parish for allowing us to use its cafeteria for this community-sponsored dinner.
Thanks also to the more than 100 volunteers who prepared the food, and served or delivered meals. We also appreciate those who support this event with donations. It is truly a team effort.
We are a thankful and generous community and it shows!