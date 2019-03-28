To The Editor:
A testimony of socialism. With all the discussions of socialism these days I thought I might give you a personal glimpse of what socialism is in real life. I grew up in what was then West Berlin (Germany and the free section of that city), but we were surrounded by East Germany (Soviet occupation) and lived right next door to East Berlin (the capital of the so-called German Democratic Republic).
At that time we were able to go freely into East Berlin where all of my family’s relatives lived. All our family get-togethers took place in East Berlin. So much to my background.
From my vantage point socialism in the East was real life practiced by real people. What was that “wonderful” socialism? When we got together as a family in the East (East Berlin) we made sure that all openings to the outside of the apartment were stuffed with rags so that no one outside could hear what we were talking about inside. The police were everywhere to arrest anyone talking bad about the socialist utopia.
The grandkids of my uncle were questioned every day in school by their teachers to what radios (or TV) their uncle and others were listening to last night. One time my uncle wanted to add on a small room to his garden bungalow and it took about a year to get all the materials through the state-run supply chain. And when he forgot a few items that took another year to get them. Many building materials were not even available.
My uncle was an electronics engineer and invented many items for the East German industry but when he was forcibly retired he was given a two-day notice to either move to West Berlin or spend the rest of his life in jail. You see, he was not needed any more by the state. Of course, all his possessions were confiscated. He had lived in one of the large apartment units in the East and in 1989 when I visited the East all the stucco finish on the outside of the buildings was still riddled with many bullet holes from World War II. That was everywhere in the East Berlin.
Of course, it was still very difficult at that time to get many food items and many times my family had to stand in line many hours just to get a loaf of bread and the store shelves were pretty much empty — that was almost 50 years after the end of World War II and the establishment of the socialist “paradise.”
That paradise was so bad that the East Germans started a revolt on June 17, 1953. I was there and saw how the people fought against tanks with rocks and some had Molotov cocktails. The revolt was squashed after a lot of bloodshed. The escape of many East Germans got so bad that the government built a wall around West Berlin and between East and West Germany to keep their people in. The wall worked well. Few escaped after that and those who tried were shot dead.
One last thing: When we were in the East we always had to leave after a few hours because of terrible headaches we got from the pollution in the air.
I stop here even though many more examples could be told about the “wonderful” life under socialism and I hope that our country will never even consider going that direction though many politicians seem to think socialism is the ideal form of government.
You may think now “Oh, that was a long time ago, things have changed.” Yes, in Germany they have changed under capitalism but how about Cuba, Venezuela and many other places?