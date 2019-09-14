To The Editor:
What an unusual response by Mr. Vincent Ree to my recent letter regarding 9/11. Does Mr. Ree suggest that we should not search for truth? Are we a society that is not willing to search for truth? Are we a society that will allow governments or other individuals to commit heinous crimes and get away with it?
If Mr. Ree thinks that I am part of a conspiracy and that I will benefit from this, he is completely wrong. I have spent thousands of dollars of my own money in an effort to expose the real conspirators. Architects & Engineers for 9/11 Truth, Lawyers for 9/11 Truth, Fireman for 9/11 Truth, Airline Pilots for 9/11 Truth, many of the families that lost loved ones on 9/11, a number of well-respected university professors and writers, and untold thousands of people who have supported our efforts with contributions for many years refuse to accept the lies that we have been told.
The struggle for truth should be unending. People seeking power and influence have committed covert actions for thousands of years. Some have gotten away with their evil deeds. Others have not. 9/11 may be the first major covert action of the 21st century but I can assure you it will not be the last. A society needs to be diligent in searching for the truth regardless of how long it takes.
I may disappoint Mr. Ree but I can assure him and everyone else that I will continue to work to expose the culprits responsible for 9/11. To believe that a couple of airplanes or resultant fires brought down all three towers is to believe that the Laws of Nature decided to take a vacation on that one day in all of history. I, for one, do not believe that is possible.
Perhaps Mr. Ree can explain how Building 7 came down at free fall speed on the afternoon of 9/11? The Science & Engineering Department at the University of Alaska Fairbanks spent almost four years studying this in detail and came to the conclusion that this building had been destroyed due to internal explosions. Maybe Mr. Ree has a more logical explanation. If so, I would like to hear it.
Mr. Ree suggests that I should “seek help.” I agree, I do need help. I need help from more and more people willing to search for truth and not bury their head in the sand. To get involved. To demand answers. To write your congressmen. The future of our country could very well be at stake.