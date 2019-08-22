To The Editor:
I would like to make a public thank you to a bagger and cart collector at Washington Schnucks, Tim Seaman.
I stupidly left my purse in the cart after removing my groceries and drove 15 miles home before I missed it. I was frantic.
My phone and all my personal information was in that purse — money, credit cards, phone and much more. Tim had turned my purse in to customer service, nothing missing.
I thank this young man for his honesty; there are still good people in this world. Thank God for this and thank you, Tim.
J