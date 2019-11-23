To The Editor:
On Oct. 15, a majority of the members of the Franklin County Planning and Zoning Commission voted to recommend that the proposed changes to the county zoning regulations should not be adopted. Most objectionable were provisions under the new “W” or “White” District, which apply to the northeast portion of the county.
They understood that such broad permission could invite an automatic intrusion of unsightly or raucous or environmentally damaging projects with no review or oversight or even notice to neighboring landowners. A campground, a shooting range, a factory, a marijuana processing facility, a utility waste dump, a confined animal feeding operation or any one of the 42 “permitted” land uses included in the proposed White zone could be built next to a half-million dollar home, a residential subdivision or a small family farm.
Yes, I would like to see limited uses and more appropriate requirements in the northeast portion of the county. But even more, I would like to see planning and zoning reconsider the entire “White” District, which encompasses over 90 percent of the county. In its present form, it is so broad that it is virtually the same as no zoning at all! Anyone could build pretty much anything anywhere without consideration of the long-term effect.
More thought needs to be given to zoning regulations that would protect our fields and forests, our streams and vistas, limit pollution and support property values. Our commissioners should follow the recommendation of the Planning and Zoning Commission. They should send the proposal back to the drawing board. Then P&Z should seek more public input, employ skilled consultants, and incorporate more vision and long-range thinking in drafting this very important document that will have such an enormous impact on the future of Franklin County.