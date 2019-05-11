To The Editor:
There have been quite a few names presented for the new bridge in Washington, Mo.
One I recently heard was Marine Pvt. George Phillips. He joined the Marines at age 17 and was killed on Iwo Jima at age 18. He was killed because he threw his body on a hand grenade and saved the lives of his squad. He was posthumously awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor.
His parents were both killed in an automobile accident. He and his siblings were raised by their aunt and uncle, James and Lillian O’Brien, in Labadie, Mo.
We hear a lot in honoring our veterans. He was awarded this country’s highest honor. I feel Franklin County, to continue its Purple Heart county recognition, all Franklin County veterans, there are many, along with all this county’s citizens, should stand together and name this bridge after him.
America’s veterans fought and some gave all for America’s freedom. Here is a way to show our appreciation to all for the many victories through their bravery.