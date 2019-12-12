To The Editor:
First I’d like to compliment The Missourian for its editorial “End of Zoning, Franklin County?” in Wednesday’s 12/4 paper. Well said!
I believe there needs to be zoning changes as our community has grown and to allow for new growth but Zone W is too broad an area, allowing too many potential uses; 42 uses that could be detrimental to your property if you reside in unincorporated Franklin County.
CAFOs is a huge concern, however, it is not the only concern. Landfills, mobile home parks, animal auction houses, mining/quarrying are just a few other purposed uses.
Perhaps The Missourian should publish the proposed zoning changes and color-coded zoning map so the people can see if the areas they live in would be affected by the proposed changes.
Zone W covers 90 percent of Franklin County!
My sincere hope is commissioners, please listen to the people who elected you . . . instead of a “Hell yes, I’m voting for it” response. Citizens attended the P&Z meeting to voice their opposition. P&Z recommended rejecting the proposed zoning changes to the commissioners and I am shocked that it appears the commissioners are in favor of approving the changes.
Please contact your commissioner to protect your property values and question them as to why they want to move forward when the people and P&Z recommended rejecting these changes. The time to act is now!