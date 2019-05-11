To The Editor:
Dear Mayor Lucy, Planning and Zoning Commission Members and City Council Members —
I am not a resident of the great city of Washington, nor have I been for a number of years. I have, however, been immersed in the city for the entirety of my life. From 2010 to 2017, I worked as a general assignment reporter for The Missourian and was based in Washington before being promoted to an editor in Union and serving in that community for just over a year.
During my tenure with The Missourian, I was often tasked with conducting the “On the Street” interview to fill a small section on an editorial page in the Weekend Missourian. I had many places I would visit to find people out and about, from the library to parks, downtown shops and a number of other places. If you’re not familiar with this weekly staple, we were required to ask the person’s name, age and city of residence.
On more than one occasion, I was told the person was homeless. When I asked their circumstances, it was never that they couldn’t bother to get a job or wanted a free, nomadic lifestyle. They told me stories of hardship and pain, of hard luck, bad decisions, or of a domino of events that led them to where they were. In the end, they usually just asked me to say “Washington” as their residence, because the city is their home, even if they don’t have a dwelling to call their own.
These people are our co-workers, our neighbors, friends of our children. They are ashamed and embarrassed. They are marginalized and made to feel less than.
Changing the zoning of the donated building proposed as a site for The Bridge goes against everything I have ever known Washington to be. Actively working against those trying to help the most downtrodden of the community is not only cruel, but it’s wrong. Moving the shelter to an industrial zone, where homeless people would be out of sight, should not be a viable option. It’s too far from services and not in walking distance to where homeless people actually are.
Washington residents have proven time and time again that the city has heart, from the Harvest Table to the Homeless Task Force, to food drives and established pantries, Grace’s Place, Loving Hearts and Free Little Food Pantries. Each time a new group wants to help those less fortunate, it is met with a wave of resistance because people are afraid of the unknown.
The above examples are just some of the many wonderful things the community provides that wouldn’t be possible if people just buried their heads in the sand. The community is beautiful, thriving and compassionate. It helps those who can’t help themselves. You should help continue that tradition.
Please keep an open mind about The Bridge and all of the benefits it would provide to the community in the donated downtown location. And if you’ve never lived just one misstep from being homeless, be very thankful for your good fortune.