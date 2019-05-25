To The Editor:
Schools are safe places for our children, and school shootings, especially mass shootings, are rare events. According to the National Center for Education Statistics, there are over 132,000 K-12 schools in the United States and more than 56 million students. Nearly as many students are killed in school bus-related accidents, about 20 each year, as are killed in school shootings.
But when school shootings occur, they are ultimately tragic events, creating great empathy, fear and headlines. In reality, a child is far more likely to be killed while riding in the family car, or shot while at home, than to be shot or killed at school.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that in the 10 years from 2006-2016, 41,216 children (ages 1-18) died by car crashes and 22,724 died from gun violence. According to the University of Michigan, 3,100 children died from gun violence in 2016 alone. And, “Nearly 40 percent of all unintentional shooting deaths among children 11-14 years of age occur in the home of a friend,” according to the Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus, Ohio.
Criminal Justice Professors Jillian Peterson and James Densley write, “School shooters are almost always current students of their schools. They are students who are in crisis, students who have experienced trauma, and students who are actively suicidal prior to the shooting and expect to die in the act.”
Further, “Seventy-eight percent revealed their plans ahead of time, often on social media. As juveniles, they also used guns that they stole from parents, caregivers and other significant adults in their lives.”
Peterson and Densley recommend, “The next step is a paradigm shift from homeroom security to holistic violence prevention in schools – mental health, supportive environments, strong relationships and crisis intervention and de-escalation. Teachers should feel as comfortable asking a student about suicide as they feel going into lockdown; empowered to spend as much time teaching empathy and resilience as they do now training to run, hide, fight.”
Within the constraints of Missouri laws, communities may choose to focus their efforts and money into the prevention programs they believe are most effective in making and keeping schools safe. However, as Superintendent Dr. Lori VanLeer noted in a recent Missourian article, “St. Clair Only District ...”, there are as many things wrong with arming teachers as there are right.
Rather than investing funds and focus into arming teachers to shoot their own students, schools should invest in mental health programs that will help students in crisis, before that crisis becomes a tragedy. School shootings are a reality that must be addressed, but from a perspective of rational judgment based on factual data.