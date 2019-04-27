To The Editor:
Hello, my name is Aaron. I was born in, and have lived in Washington for most of my life.
I am writing this letter to talk about the new bridge over the river here in town. I have searched the internet and have not been able to find any content or discussion relating to the utter lack of any design aesthetic incorporated into our new bridge.
The new bridge has no style whatsoever. For years, I have seen postcards, T-shirts, billboards out on Interstate 44, websites, etc. — all with our iconic classic bridge on them! And then someone decides to build a new bridge, and having the chance to either replicate “our brand” (the iconic bridge silhouette), or take this opportunity to create a new, artistic, and one-of-a-kind look that says “Washington, MO,” they put a few poles in the river and build a road on it. Have we no style in this town?
I was very impressed with the new mural painted in downtown behind The Landing by the fountain (kudos to Kim Alsop!), but the city council has in my opinion, really let us down in this new bridge design. And, it’s not too late!
I am sure some very talented designer/architect could devise a way to add to our new bridge. Perhaps put up some aesthetic-only side pieces or something, to restore it to its iconic look? Or something!
I am not a designer or architect, but surely something could be done.
Thanks to everyone at The Missourian for allowing me to write this letter, and thanks to all the city officials and employees for all that you do every day! Our bridge silhouette was part of the character and appearance of this town ... and it is gone now.