To The Editor:
The OP/ED piece on “Reversible Joe” is laughable.
In it you criticize Joe Biden for changing his position on the issue of federally funded abortion. That’s right, for changing his position; not for his actual position on the issue.
If we were to criticize all politicians for the act of changing their positions, there would be no one left to run for office. Trump himself would be deflecting all kinds of criticisms.
Remember, he’s the one who said Mexico would pay for the wall but then asked Congress for $6B. He said the Electoral College was a disaster but then said it is actually genius. That Obama’s birth certificate was fake but walked that back, and on and on. I expect to see a piece on flip flop Trump in your next OP/ED
Your piece is simply a cowardly way of disagreeing with the stance Biden takes on abortion without actually saying you do. If you disagree with Biden’s position on the use of federal funds for abortions, then just come out and state it.