To The Editor:
I’ve read with great interest this past week’s writings from Dr. Crane, Mr. Nanney and Dr. Williams concerning the payment of reparations to African-Americans. All three of these writers glossed over a couple of very important points.
North American chattel slavery commoditized human life in a way never seen before in human history. At first only enslaved African men were brought to our shores. Due to torturous treatment inflicted on them by slave owners their expected life span was only five to nine years. After that they were replaced by a fresh supply of unbroken African men. Those individuals no longer capable of working were allowed to starve to death, their spent bodies cast into rubbish pits after they died.
In effect, they were nothing more than depreciable assets, a part of the slave owner’s industrial enterprise. Enslaved African women were brought here in great numbers only after abolitionists succeeded in restricting the transatlantic slave trade. Why? As world outrage forced the trade to a halt, slave owners still needed a steady supply of cheap labor. Enslaved women were considered breeding stock.
These horrors didn’t end with the Civil War or the passage of the 14th Amendment. One hundred fifty years of Jim Crow, the systematic denial of basic human rights and dignity, saw to that. The outright refusal of government services at all levels; the denial of access to fair and equitable house, education, community services, health care, union representation, job opportunities and even worship opportunities, without access to legal remedies in our courts is beyond our common understanding today.
We as a people, as a society, need to accept the fact that we did this to them. For four centuries we built this nation on their broken bodies and lives.
Four centuries of slavery and Jim Crow segregation left African-Americans economically, educationally and socially deprived. Yes those of us living today, enjoying the bounties of America, owe these people a great debt. “Reparations” is a loaded word that stifles conversation by closing hearts and minds. We can get past that mindset.
Reparations or recovery is more than a monetary adjustment. It’s righting wrongs, making amends and redemption. This is the hardest thing we as a nation have ever done. But, we’ve made a start. By God’s grace we twice elected an African-American president. And by God’s grace we can do this as well.