To The Editor:
In regards to the article approving a quarry permit along Hoeman Road.
I have lived along Hoeman Road since 1956. What amazes me is there was no mention of the real reason the quarry should not be built there.
There are only three roads to access the area. Two of those are low-water crossings over concrete slabs. Both run parallel to Boeff Creek and are frequently impassable from high water. The road over the lower slab passes right through the center of the small town of Detmold. It intersects with Highway Y at the end of a small steep climb just below a blind downhill curve on Highway Y. A difficult and dangerous junction for any vehicle.
The second upstream crossing is over a low-water slab in serious disrepair. On one end the concrete is broken away to 1 inch to 2 inches below the original roadbed, enough to require caution from any driver. Entrance to this slab requires a 90-degree turn both in and out. Also both slabs are frequent gathering spots during warm weather for fishing and swimming with vehicles parked on either side of the crossing and frequently on the slab itself.
Finally, the hill leading up from the stream is steep enough that at its top you can see across the stream into the nests of the blue herons that roost there.
Several years ago, I made a video of a bald eagle flying downstream and the camera was down on him from the top of the hill. There are no shoulders and you see directly down into the creek through the trees.
I know we shouldn’t have dust because Franklin County is a first-class county with no unpaved roads, but the excuse is because it’s a flood plain! It can’t be maintained. I’ve personally seen the creek flood the area where the quarry will be.
I have no complaint with the Barrets. I purchased rock from them until their trucks became too big for any driveway. Mainly, I don’t believe that anyone should make decisions with that much impact without actually seeing the location themselves. I’ve had enough dust from regular vehicles that sometimes I think there’s a fire nearby.