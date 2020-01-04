To The Editor:
As the new year approaches it’s always fun to reflect and do some deep thinking. Here are some things I am thinking about as the year of 2020 starts and we begin a new decade.
1. Our elections in various states are allowing noncitizens to vote. (What the hell!)
2. Sixty years ago, Venezuela was fourth on the world economy list. (Look what socialism did to them.)
3. I miss Sarah Sanders.
4. President Trump’s wall proposals cost less than the Obamacare website.
5. Our political system is being devastated by people like Maxine Waters, Omar, Tlaib, AOC, etc.
6. I am so glad that Hillary Clinton is not our president. (I know, I am one of those “deplorables.”)
7. AOC, Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders want to give us free education, free health care, universal incomes, etc. but can’t really tell us how it will be paid for. (I forgot, let’s keep cows from . . . too!)
8. Russia donated millions of dollars to the Clinton campaign but Trump was the one investigated. (Go figure.)
9. Nancy Pelosi invited illegal aliens to the State of the Union address. (By the way, doesn’t Nancy look good for being 99!)
10. Homeless people are now legally allowed to defecate and urinate in the streets in some cities.
11. Women were upset with Trump’s language but then bought 50 million copies of “50 Shades of Gray.”
12. Chelsea Clinton and her mother Hillary have written a new book. Marvel Comics will probably make a movie out of it. (By the way, talk about “white privilege” . . . Chelsea got a job with NBC that paid her $900,000 a year.)
13. We are an election away from open borders, gun confiscation, full-term abortion and socialism.
14. Have you looked at the salaries of the CEOs of the health insurance companies and pharmaceutical companies?
15. Missouri is about to replace Mississippi at the bottom of the various categories . . . gas tax, education, infrastructure, etc.
16. Have you tried the new vegetarian hamburger at Burger King? (I think that is an oxymoron.)
17. Have you figured out what gender you are? (male, female, transgender, other).
These are just a few of the items that are on my mind. I know the critics out there will have all sorts of rebuttals to this letter. So be it.
I have gathered these thoughts from various sources . . . The Missourian, various magazines, social media, talk radio, and my own opinion.
The year 2020 has just begun. Educate yourselves and vote when it’s time. As they say in West Virginia . . . it is going to be a “Wild and Wonderful” year.
A Concerned Citizen of the USA,