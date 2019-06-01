To The Editor:
This Special Counsel was tasked to do what? Investigate Russian interference in the 2016 United States elections and suspicious links between Trump associates and Russian officials.
Fact 1: “The investigation did not establish that members of the Trump Campaign conspired or coordinated with the Russian government in its election interference activities.”
Fact 2: If the Counsel determined that no crime was committed then no obstruction could have occurred because if obstruction occurs it prevents the investigators from performing a thorough investigation. If investigators are obstructed from their investigation then they should say so and not make conclusions about the Trump-Russia allegations.
Why would the Counsel conclude no crime occurred if justice were obstructed? If justice were obstructed then one could not rationally come to that conclusion.
If Mueller found that obstruction had existed then he could and should have said, “Trump is guilty of obstruction.”
Special Counsels do not indict or make criminal charges. They make conclusions and recommendations! Congress reviews them and, if they see fit, impeach if credible charges have been revealed by the Counsel.
Quick History Lesson from the 1990s . . .
Independent Counsel Ken Starr turned over documentation to the House Judiciary Committee. Chief Prosecutor David Schippers and his team reviewed the material and determined there was sufficient evidence to impeach the president. As a result, four charges were considered by the full House of Representatives; two passed, making Clinton the second president to be impeached.