To The Editor:
The driving issue behind outsourcing the city of Washington’s trash collection and curbside recycling seems to be “. . . a loss of $270,000 each year from recycling and composting” (emphasis supplied). How much of this loss is attributable to composting? While an outside contractor would perform the trash collection and recycling functions, it is highly doubtful that it will take over composting, which will still have to be done by the city of Washington, if it is done at all.
I assume that the large front-end loader and its driver/operator at the recycling center are there primarily to support the composting function. The monthly curbside yard waste pickup would also appear to be related to composting, as would the fall curbside leaf pickup program.
What are the costs attributable to all these functions? It does not appear that such costs should be included in the amount shown as a loss from recycling. There is also some small benefit to the city when it uses compost from the recycling center as mulch for city-owned parks and garden areas.
If the city hires an outside contractor for trash pickup, what happens to the semiannual (April and October) big trash collections?
There is also the danger that after the contractor’s “low, introductory price” expires, trash collection costs could increase dramatically. And what happens if the contractor’s drivers go on strike? As Mr. Nilges stated, once the city hires an outside contractor, there is no turning back.
Finally, what about the people who work in trash collection and recycling? They are local citizens who spend their paychecks in the local economy. I doubt that the same can be said for the employees of a hired contractor. It is likely that a contractor would provide a truck and a driver. We will be required to purchase containers that can be picked up by the lift on the truck. People would no longer pick up trash or recycling and put it in the truck. Those jobs will be lost.