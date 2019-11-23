To The Editor:
I was shocked and disheartened that after driving to attend the only public hearing on Article 10 of the county’s land use regulations that the public was not allowed to testify about anything but the 22 words proposed by planning and zoning.
The commission deliberately cut the hearing short, using a slight of hand tactic, by saying they were taking comments on just these words while many of us were there to propose different language and to express our concerns. If the Commission wanted to update Article 10 that governs utility waste landfills, non-utility waste landfills and other supplementary land uses — should they have not given the public the opportunity to address them, in the only venue available to us, on how these regulations must be improved.
The “proposed zoning changes” to Article 10 do not reflect the proposed zoning districts and map changes in Article 7, which was the topic of last week’s hearing. These two articles work together. Without changes, county zoning would allow utility waste landfills and industrial agricultural operations to be side-by-side with residential areas.
The lack of changes to Article 10 puts the Labadie community at immediate risk given coal ash landfills will be allowed in the community and adjacent to Ameren’s property. Coal ash could be stored on the bluffs above the flood plain next to families and farmers if this is not addressed.
I deserve to voice these concerns in a public hearing before my elected officials before they vote on said changes.