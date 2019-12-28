To The Editor:
We need to do a better job of informing the public that the righthand turn lane leaving Walmart is a YIELD lane, with a dedicated acceleration lane. People are constantly sitting at the intersection, not realizing they have the right of way into the acceleration lane.
They also need to be informed, they cannot cross into the other two lanes, until they get beyond the solid white line dividing the acceleration lane from the regular lanes. This is a traffic violation, and they can receive a traffic citation for improperly crossing into the regular lanes before coming to the end of the solid white line.
The city, the Highway Department, and Walmart have made efforts to improve the situation, but proper public service announcements are still lacking, and it continues to be an issue, as the uninformed continue to sit and pile up traffic while they wait for the light to change, and/or they dart into one of the regular lanes before reaching the end of the solid white line, creating a hazard.