To The Editor:
I am asking the (county) commissioners to turn down allowing CAFO and more utility waste in our community of Franklin County as these operations are detrimental to local farming and communities.
I ask that you abide by planning and zoning recommendation not to allow this, as well as citizens not wanting this allowed.
It would be very shortsighted to allow mega corporate farming operations to pollute and destroy property values as well as suck dry local farming operations. Please abide by both the P & Z recommendations to turn this down and citizens’ opposition. Please keep in mind, to allow these new zoning regulations is to represent the interests of a few corporate operations and not the will of the people you represent.